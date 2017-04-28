Bridgeport infant’s death considered homicide

By Published:
- FILE - Bridgeport police (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridgeport police are now investigating the death of a local infant as a homicide.

The baby, who has not been identified, passed away on Tuesday. Local police units had been called to building three of the Green Homes after receiving a report about an unresponsive male infant.

The child was taken to Bridgeport Hospital then transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital for advanced care, where he later died.  A day after his death, the state medical examiner reviewed the case and classified the death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s