Bridgeport infant’s death considered homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridgeport police are now investigating the death of a local infant as a homicide.

The baby, who has not been identified, passed away on Tuesday. Local police units had been called to building three of the Green Homes after receiving a report about an unresponsive male infant.

The child was taken to Bridgeport Hospital then transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital for advanced care, where he later died. A day after his death, the state medical examiner reviewed the case and classified the death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.