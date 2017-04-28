Connecticut Children’s Medical Center celebrates National Superhero Day

HARTFORD Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Children’s Medical Center will host world famous superheros in honor of National Superhero Day.

Spiderman, Batman, and Superman will be visiting patients at the medical center as costumed window washers, while our civil superheroes from the Hartford Police Department will parade down Washington Street on motorcycles.

This event is made possible by the hole in the wall Gang Camp who will be providing a variety of activities including superhero themed art activities, life size LEGO superhero models, building activities, and much more.

The superheros will scale the windows of the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

For more information, feel free to visit the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center website at www.connecticutchildrens.org.