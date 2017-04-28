Connecticut finishes second-to-last in U.S. in safe driving report

(WTNH)–Whether it’s interstate 95, 91, 84 or the back roads, a new safe driving report by EverQuote shows Connecticut drivers are second to last in safe driving. Just ask any driver and I’ll have a story.

“I commute to school and every single morning at least two people cut me off,” said Sarah Rollins of West Hartford.

“I had somebody today, who didn’t even look didn’t put on their blinker they were coming into my lane,” said Kristen Cavanaugh.

So what is it about Connecticut that makes us almost last in the United States in safe driving? AAA did their own study, and they say they looked at the culture of the driver. Here in Connecticut, we have a lot of room for improvement. Amy Parmenter, a spokesperson for AAA, says it’s kind of an attitude that the rules don’t apply to me.

“The majority of the people do say they think texting and speeding and running red lights are dangerous, and they also admit that they have done it themselves in the past 30 days,” Parmenter said.

AAA says there are also more threats on the road than ever before, distracted driving with the cell phone, drug driving with the opioid epidemic, and that has contributed to one of the highest death tolls Connecticut has seen on in recent memory.

“Already in Connecticut this year we are up over 80 fatalities. We are tracking higher than we were last year which was a record year for fatalities for a long time,” Parmenter said.

So if Connecticut was the 49th most unsafe driving state, who finished last? Sarah Rollins thought it might be our neighbor to the north.

“I would think it would be Massachusetts, they would be way closer. It’s Rhode Island. Yeah Rhode Island, is no good, I went to school in Rhode Island, it’s no fun,” Parmenter said.