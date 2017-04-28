Connecticut residents react to Trump’s first 100 days

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Love him or hate him, Donald Trump does get people talking. There’s been a lot to talk about in his first 100 days, but when it comes to getting things done and getting things passed by Congress, he has not been successful so far.

News 8 hit the streets, and the train station Friday morning, to find out how people here in Connecticut think President Trump has done so far. We found one guy who thinks the big problem is the people Trump has appointed to work with him and another person who points out that 100 days just isn’t much time.

Pres. Trump’s first 100 days are almost up. How do you think he’s doing so far? — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) April 28, 2017

“I think he’s doing OK, considering,” said Ken Hubina, Wolcott. What asked if it’s a fair measure, Hubina said, “No. No, I don’t think so. You’ve got to give everybody a chance. Look at past presidents. I don’t think in 100 days they achieved a lot.”

“His cabinet is all in a mess, because they got it like a ping pong ball or something. They got it bouncing all over the place,” said Edward Gathers, New London.

There have been some high profile changes, such as Steve Bannon getting kicked off the National Security Council, and Trump’s first National Security Adviser lasting less than a month before he had to go.

If you’re keeping track of the first 100 days, they are up Saturday.