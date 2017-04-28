Cruisin’ Connecticut – Firehouse 12 Records Celebrates 10 Years of International Jazz

By Published:
firehouse 12 jazz new haven ct

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of Firehouse 12 Records.

This weekend celebrates 10 years of the local jazz recording studio cranking out tunes on an international level.

Owner Nick Lloyd explains the significance of jazz in Connecticut:

There’s a long history of long improvised music in Connecticut and in New Haven specifically. I see this place as continuation of that. So what we’re celebrating this weekend is the label. And the label has been great. It gives me a chance to see a project through from the beginning to the end.

You can celebrate the international success of the label this weekend with a jazz festival inside of the studio. Firehouse 12 is located:  45 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06510

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s