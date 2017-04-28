Cruisin’ Connecticut – Firehouse 12 Records Celebrates 10 Years of International Jazz

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of Firehouse 12 Records.

This weekend celebrates 10 years of the local jazz recording studio cranking out tunes on an international level.

Owner Nick Lloyd explains the significance of jazz in Connecticut:

There’s a long history of long improvised music in Connecticut and in New Haven specifically. I see this place as continuation of that. So what we’re celebrating this weekend is the label. And the label has been great. It gives me a chance to see a project through from the beginning to the end.

You can celebrate the international success of the label this weekend with a jazz festival inside of the studio. Firehouse 12 is located: 45 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06510

