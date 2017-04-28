Development of old lumber site underway in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-million dollar development project is soon to change the face at the center of Hamden on Whitney Avenue.

“To see new life coming into that space is really wonderful thing for Hamden and for our community at large,” said Nancy Dudchik, of the Hamden Chamber of Commerce.

An upgrade is welcome news for the Hamden Chamber of Commerce. The long-dormant site of the former Centerville Lumber is soon to be home to a large complex anchored by a new Marriott Residence Inn hotel.

Dale Kroog from the Hamden Economic Development team said this particular site is one of the prime spots in town for development.

It’s probably one of our more developable pieces, one of our best pieces. Right next to a highway exit.”

The real estate alone will bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes; and with about fifty thousand students in the surrounding area, plus visiting lecturers, parents, and sports teams, the hotel is expected to be a boon locally for Hamden.

“And Hamden’s a destination because it’s an inner ring suburb,” said Kroog. “We’re immediately to the north of New Haven, wedged in the middle of all these great institutions; whether it be Quinnipiac, Yale, Albertus Magnus.”

Hamden is juggling several economic development projects, including transforming a rundown building on Morse Street into a new business incubator. That building is set to open up for 20 startup companies by the end of this year.

“What we’re providing here is mentoring services and eduation services for the businesses and the community at large around it,” said Kroog.

With healthcare being one of the fastest growing industries in Hamden, a physical therapy company is moving into an existing building on the Whitney Avenue site. To round it off, a yet-unnamed restaurant has also committed to the location.

Dudchik said this new development will help to enhance the tight-knit business community in town.

We’re a small business community, and all those types of opportunities that bring businesses together that help build their own network and help increase their own business.”