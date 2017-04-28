Easton resident arrested for multiple drug and motor vehicle violations

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Easton man has been arrested for multiple drug and motor vehicle violations in Westport.

At 6:45 p.m. on April 24, Officer Shane Pucci pulled over a speeding vehicle on Bayberry Lane. When speaking with the driver, 50-year-old Mark Bartolone, the officer could smell in odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle.

The officer also observed a large brown paper bag on the front seat which appeared to be an alcoholic beverage.

After a sobriety check was conducted, Bartolone was arrested and a subsequent search of the vehicle found several containers of alcohol and .04 grams of cocaine.

Bartolone was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs/ Alcohol, Operating under a Suspension, Driving Unreasonably Fast, and Possession of Narcotics.