Fireworks retailer: “That entire neighborhood got lucky”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Still a lot of questions one day after New Haven Police Department, bomb squad and FBI removed massive amounts explosive and explosive making materials from this Home on Westminster Street.

David Hartman with the New Haven Police Department said, “They did it systematically they did it methodically. They did it one piece at a time.”

49-year-old Pasquale Criscio was arrested for illegal manufacturing of explosives and bombs.

Related Content: Arrest made after massive explosives bust at New Haven home

David Hartman added, “The wrong ignition could’ve set the neighborhood up. We could’ve had a neighborhood leveled because of this stuff.”

Joann Spillane is a fireworks retailer and owner of Uncle Guido’s fireworks. Spillane said, “He could have created static electricity and created a problem. He got very lucky. That entire neighborhood got lucky. ”

Related Content: Neighbors react to explosives being found in house in New Haven

Spillane said black powder is extremely dangerous.

Black powder is dangerous in anyone’s hands that is not a licensed pyrotechnician. No one in the public should ever have black powder.”

Police said the house isn’t in danger of exploding because the material was removed but say there is a potential for a flash fire.

Hartman added, “You’ve got residue, you’ve got powder, powder on all the surfaces, on the carpets and even in bedded in the paint.” Spillane added, “Until they clean it out completely static electricity could do anything to ignite something. The house needs to be completely cleaned.”