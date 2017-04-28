Former Choate headmasters resign as life trustees following sex abuse investigation

(WTNH)–Former Choate headmasters Edward Shanahan and Charley Day have resigned as life trustees at the school.

This comes after an report investigating allegations of sexual abuse named a dozen educators dating back more than five decades, while Dey and Shanahan were in charge.

On Thursday, Wallingford Police Chief William Wright said that the statute of limitations for each case had expired, and that no criminal charges can be filed.

The report includes allegations from 24 former students of misconduct from 1963 to 2010 including kissing, sexual intercourse and forced sexual intercourse.

Two more Choate graduates this week accused two faculty members not named in the report of sexual assault dating back years, but the statute of limitations also has expired and police closed those investigations, Wright said.

Choate officials did not notify police, state child welfare officials or other schools of the allegations involving the 12 faculty and staff, school officials and the report said. After confirming allegations, school officials handled the cases “internally and quietly,” the report said.

According to the investigation, Dey and Shanahan were aware of the alleged abuses but did not notify police or child protection authorities. Accused faculty members sometimes moved on to other schools without the schools being notified of the alleged incidents.

Choate spokesperson Lorraine Connelly released the following statement on Friday:

“We thank Mr. Dey and Mr. Shanahan for their contributions to the school and we believe their resignations are important steps in our community’s healing process.”

Famous alumni of the Wallingford school include John F. Kennedy, Michael Douglas, Glenn Close and Ivanka Trump.