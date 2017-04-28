Freebie Friday! Free portrait, pretzels and shredding!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s Freebie Friday and that means we are looking for what you can get for nothing. We found a couple of deals and steals that could save you money. Especially if you’re looking to have a nice new picture of your kids.

With this coupon you can get a free 8×10 portrait at the Picture People. It expires Sunday though so you have to act fast.

If you download the “Wetzel Pretzel” app, you get a free pretzel now through May first.

Now that tax season is over, shred some of those old documents laying around your house for free at Office Max! Saturday is the last day they’ll be doing that.

This weekend is the last weekend to take part in that trade-in trade-up program at Target. Trading in your child’s car seat gets you a 20% off coupon for the next one.

We also found coupons that can save you money at Carter’s, if you have any baby clothes to buy. Or for a dinner out for two – $5 off at Outback Steakhouse with two adult entrees.