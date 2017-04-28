Google Maps now remembers where you parked your car

By Published:
This Wednesday, March 22, 2017, photo shows the Google Maps app on a smartphone, in New York. Google is enabling users of its digital mapping service to allow their movements to be tracked by friends and family in the latest test of how much privacy people are willing to sacrifice in an era of rampant sharing. The location-monitoring feature will begin rolling out Wednesday in an update to the Google Maps mobile app that’s already on most of the world’s smartphones. It will also be available on personal computers. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

(CNN)– Always forget where you parked? A new Google Maps feature has you covered.

Google (GOOG) officially rolled out the new feature on Tuesday, which it beta-tested for Android users last month.

Tap the blue dot showing your location to see an option to save your parking place on the map. A label will pop up indicating where you parked your car.

By tapping on that label, you can open up a “parking card” to add additional details about the parking spot — such as the level of the parking garage or the amount of time left before the meter expires. Users can save an image of the spot and send their parking location to friends.

The parking location is determined through a combination of GPS, cell towers and known WiFi locations, a Google spokesperson told CNNTech.

Last November, Apple (AAPL, Tech30) launched a similar but automatic parking-detection tool for Apple Maps. If iOS users connect their iPhones to their cars using Bluetooth, their parking spots will be automatically added to the map with a pin when they disconnect and get out of their car. Google has offered a similar feature for iOS owners using Google Maps since March.

