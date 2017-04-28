Hartford conference celebrates park designer Olmsted

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Fans of famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted are gathering in the city of his birth — Hartford, Connecticut — for a conference celebrating his work.

Olmsted lived from 1822 to 1903 and became known for his work designing some of America’s best known parks, including New York City’s Central Park and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Landscape architects, preservationists, historians and others are turning out for the conference Friday.

A bus tour on Saturday is taking attendees to visit parks in central Connecticut designed by Olmsted’s firm, including Keney Park and Bushnell Park in the capital city and New Britain’s Walnut Hill Park.

The conference is put on by the National Association of Olmsted Parks and the Connecticut chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

