How to get rid of old medications safely in Connecticut

Published:

(ABC News) — Those old prescription medicines? Open your medicine cabinet and you will probably see several bottles of these pills.

Whether we keep these unfinished prescriptions around just in case or we simply forget to toss them, they can be dangerous if accidentally taken. And in households with small children, these old pills could poses a risk in small, curious hands.

Fortunately, Saturday (4/29) is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

An opportunity for many to take their old pills to a collection site where they can be disposed of safely. To find a collection site near you, the DEA has an online tool. Simply plug in your zip code and get a list of participating locations near you.

Collecting those pills will only take a few minutes. Time well spent, for a safer medicine cabinet at home.

For the nearest Connecticut site near you, click here.

