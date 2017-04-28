Jump Shot Range

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Jump Shot Range offers all-year round basketball training, with the latest equipment and highly skilled trainers.

Patrick’s daughter inspired him to start the business last summer.  She is an aspiring basketball and had a growth spurt last year.  She now stands about 6 feet tall and needed an accelerated program to compete with girls her ago.  He began teaching her how to shoot on the “Gun” and worked with her current coach on ball handling, footwork and speed & agility.  Realizing most aspiring players could benefit from a similar efficient skill-development program, he opened Jump Shot Range.

Beginning June 19th they will run morning (9am-noon) and afternoon (1pm-4pm) basketball camp sessions throughout the summer.  Each camp is for one week and morning and afternoon sessions can be combined for a full day (athletes stay with us during the lunch break).

The camp dates are:  June 19-23; June 26-30; July 10-14; July 17-21; July 24-28; July 31-August 4; August 7-11; and August 14-18.  We are offering a discount of half off for early sign ups by May 5th.

For more information visit www.jumpshotrange.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s