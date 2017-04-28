NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Jump Shot Range offers all-year round basketball training, with the latest equipment and highly skilled trainers.

Patrick’s daughter inspired him to start the business last summer. She is an aspiring basketball and had a growth spurt last year. She now stands about 6 feet tall and needed an accelerated program to compete with girls her ago. He began teaching her how to shoot on the “Gun” and worked with her current coach on ball handling, footwork and speed & agility. Realizing most aspiring players could benefit from a similar efficient skill-development program, he opened Jump Shot Range.

Beginning June 19th they will run morning (9am-noon) and afternoon (1pm-4pm) basketball camp sessions throughout the summer. Each camp is for one week and morning and afternoon sessions can be combined for a full day (athletes stay with us during the lunch break).

The camp dates are: June 19-23; June 26-30; July 10-14; July 17-21; July 24-28; July 31-August 4; August 7-11; and August 14-18. We are offering a discount of half off for early sign ups by May 5th.

For more information visit www.jumpshotrange.com