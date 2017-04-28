Mayor of Bridgeport explores a run for Governor

- FILE - Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is filing the papers Friday to become the latest Democrat seeking the nomination for Governor.

Ganim, who served seven years in federal prison for corruption while in office, made a remarkable comeback in the Bridgeport municipal election in November of 2015.

The Bridgeport mayor has asked the State Elections Enforcement Commission for a decision on whether or not he can qualify for public financing. The public financing law appears to forbid public funding for those convicted of corruption.

The agency is expected to rule on his request sometime next month.

