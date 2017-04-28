ME rules 79-year-old woman’s death a homicide

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The state medical examiner has ruled death of a 79-year-old Connecticut woman a homicide.

Phyllis Gervais, of Torrington, was found dead in her home last Saturday. An official with the state examiner’s office says she died from blunt force injuries to her head and upper body.

Torrington police are still investigating the case, and say no new information is available.

The death was reported by her husband.

There have been no arrests and the death remains under investigation.

