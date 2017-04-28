New Haven’s Mentoring In Real Life Impact Awards

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mentors making a difference in the lives of young people were recognized in New Haven for all their dedication. The Greater New Haven Mentoring Collaborative held their first annual Mentoring in Real Life Impact Awards Tuesday night. Twenty community based programs make up the Mentoring Collaborative which serves to offer mentor training and raise mentor awareness.

A mentor and mentee pair were acknowledged from each organization whose actions demonstrate the ideal impact of mentoring. The Collaborative members involved in this impactful event were Achievement First, Believe In Me Empowerment Corporation, Boys & Girls Club of New Haven, Bridges of Hope, Brotherhood of Scholarship Excellence, Children’s Community Programs of CT, Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, Daughters of Help, D3 Academy, Elm City Communities/ New Haven Authority, The Future Project, Gangs of Dads, Integrated Wellness Group –VETTS, Keepsakes, Phenomenal I Am, Inc., New Haven Public Schools, Squash Haven, S.T.A.R.S, and Strive Forward.

Art Mongillo, Manager of Community Engagement for the Governor’s Prevention Partnership estimated that, “approximately 13,000 youth are involved in mentoring programs statewide. [It was] also estimated that some 100,000 youth can benefit from the presence of a caring adult so we still have a long way to go in building program capacity so that we can collectively serve more youth and close that gap.”

Carlos Collazo, President of Greater New Haven Mentoring Collaborative invited three influential individuals as guest speakers to speak to the need and impact of mentoring in New Haven. Toni Harp, Mayor of New Haven since 2014, represented the city’s perspective as she acknowledged the powerful influence in mentoring and continued to inspire the audience with her words of motivation. Anthony Campbell, Chief of Police of the New Haven Police Department, discussed how mentoring prevents the youth from being involved within the criminal justice system. Lastly, Malcom Welfare, Leadership Coordinator of New Haven Public Schools, focused on the community’s perspective of mentoring.

To learn more about how you can become a mentor go to https://www.facebook.com/NewHavenMentors/