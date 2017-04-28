NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – May 3rd is New Reach’s 18th annual celebration auction at Anthony’s Ocean View. Every Spring the New Haven community comes together in support of our mission to inspire independence for those affected by homelessness and poverty in CT.

Since 1990, New Reach has been delivering shelter and housing services to families experiencing homelessness. We are the largest provider of emergency shelter and supportive housing for families in CT. We offer a full spectrum of programs from eviction prevention through the development of affordable housing and serve over 2300 clients annually throughout the state. New Reach has 95 employees, in six locations in New Haven and Fairfied Counties.

116 Crown of New Haven has created a signature drink for the event “The New Reach Swizzle”. It will be served at the event and will be available on 116 Crown menu through June 3rd.

The New Reach Cooler

vodka, chardonnay, chambord, a kiss of seltzer

Recipe for drink:

1 oz Vodka

2 oz Chardonnay

.5 oz Chambord

Kiss of Seltzer

For more information visit www.newreach.gesture.com