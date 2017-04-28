Nonnewaug High School: Student Film Directors

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Joining us today from Nonnewaug High School, we have three student film directors.

Emily produced a nature documentary that will be featured on the National Audubon website.

Jake and Brian won 1st place in their respective categories at the Skills21 Film Festival last year, held at the Oakdale Theater.

Nonnewaug High School is in Woodbury Connecticut. It has a regional Agriscience Program that attracts students from select towns in Litchfield, Fairfield, and New Haven Counties.

They have a growing media program, including an environmental video class.

Nonnewaug High School will be participating in the Skills 21 Red Carpet Film Festival again on May 19th at the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, CT.

For more information visit www.ctreg14.org