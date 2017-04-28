“Paw Print” Donuts Raising Money for police canine units

By Published: Updated:
Sales of these special paw print donuts will support the Connecticut Police Work Dog Association. (WTNH)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Doggie Donuts, and you can eat them!

Two Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Milford are selling donuts Friday in the shape of paw prints to raise money for the Connecticut Police Work Dog Association.

If you want a taste, you can stop at the Dunkin Donuts at 275 Boston Post Road or 367 Bridgeport Avenue in Milford. Those local franchises will donate proceeds from the “Paw Print” donuts to the CPWDA.

The CPWDA gives training to hundreds of police dogs all across the state. But, this fundraiser will specifically support the Milford Police Department K-9 unit.

There will be a Milford Police K-9 officer at each Dunkin’ Donuts location as part of Friday’s fundraiser.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s