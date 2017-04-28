“Paw Print” Donuts Raising Money for police canine units

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Doggie Donuts, and you can eat them!

Two Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Milford are selling donuts Friday in the shape of paw prints to raise money for the Connecticut Police Work Dog Association.

If you want a taste, you can stop at the Dunkin Donuts at 275 Boston Post Road or 367 Bridgeport Avenue in Milford. Those local franchises will donate proceeds from the “Paw Print” donuts to the CPWDA.

The CPWDA gives training to hundreds of police dogs all across the state. But, this fundraiser will specifically support the Milford Police Department K-9 unit.

There will be a Milford Police K-9 officer at each Dunkin’ Donuts location as part of Friday’s fundraiser.