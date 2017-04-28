PD: Worker arrested for sexual assault in West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A maintenance worker was arrested in West Hartford after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her apartment on Thursday night.

Police say at around 11:22 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex on Caya Avenue on a report of a sexual assault that just occurred, where the suspect was reported to be a maintenance worker.

Upon arrival, officers located a person, who matched the description, performing maintenance in the front hallway of the complex. He was later identified as 43-year-old Santos Javier Nunez, of New Britain. Police confirmed that Nunez was the maintenance worker in the apartment building.

The victim told police that Nunez had knocked on her door under the guise of delivering a flyer. He then allegedly walked in to her apartment and refused to leave when she asked. While in her apartment, the victim says Nunez attempted to coerce her into performing a sexual act on him, to which she refused. She then told police he sexually assaulted her and told her not to tell anyone, before leaving.

Police say a child was present and sleeping in the apartment while the incident occurred.

Nunez was charged with sexual assault, home invasion and risk of injury to a minor. He was held on $500,000 bond and will appear in court Friday.