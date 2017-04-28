People in Groton warned about the sound of automatic weapons drill

By Published: Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– If you live in the Groton area, you may hear some gunfire next week, but it’s just a drill. During the week of May 1-5, Naval Security Force drills along the waterfront of the Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) will include live automatic weapons fire using blanks.

The drills will involve sub base security boats, and simulated aggressor boats, and could also involve submarines and waterfront facilities. The drills are part of machine gun training at the base.

“The blank fire adds a very realistic element, and like the past few years, greatly improves the simulated attack scenarios conducted on the waterfront,” said Dave Cruz, SUBASE Training Officer.

Cruz emphasizes that the base is only conducting the drills with the live firing during the work day; “so if our neighbors or base personnel hear gunfire or something of concern before 8 a.m. or after 4 p.m., they should report it immediately so the proper authorities can investigate.”

Base officials say there has been a lot of training leading up to the drills. “We’re also involving a large team of training and safety observers,” said Cruz. “The strictest safety parameters will be adhered to.”

While various communication tools will be used to keep SUBASE personnel informed about the training, Cruz is enlisting local officials and the media to help make the community “situationally aware.”

“The last thing we want to do is cause alarm or undue concern in the community,” said Cruz. “We hope our neighbors understand that while a little noisy, the automatic weapons firing with blanks is a big help. It allows our security forces to really get the most out of this training.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s