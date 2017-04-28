Pet of the Week: Maple

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an affectionate shepherd mix named Maple.

Maple is a friendly and affectionate socialite who loves to play! This sweet girl also gives lots of kisses!

For more information on Maple visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

The Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter, Inc. will also be at the Tour for Life event at PetSmart in Orange on Saturday, April 29th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.