Plainfield High School student charged following firearm photo

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield High School student is faced with charges related to having a photo of himself with a firearm.

Police are charging a 15-year-old student of Plainfield High School with Breach of Peace, after it was revealed he had a picture of himself with a firearm.

The school administration found out about the picture, after the student had a tiff with another student. Police say that second student also had a picture of himself posing with a gun. The student facing charges, allegedly took his photo with the gun and posted it on social media, in response to the other student.

According to police, the 15-year-old also posted a comment on the other student’s photo, which prompted the Breach of Peace charge. Police are not releasing what the comment said at this time.

The Superintendent released the following statement on the incident:

Social media continues to be a challenge. Students continue to share inappropriate messages acting on the perception of distance and neutrality of a video phone system. Schools must take action on such social media and students and others must be held accountable. In this recent matter the school and the police followed our protocol to ensure the safety of all. The matter was addressed appropriately and demonstrates the importance of partnership and cooperation between schools and town agencies. “