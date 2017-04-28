Plainfield High School student charged following firearm photo

By Published:
(WTNH/Tina Detelj)

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield High School student is faced with charges related to having a photo of himself with a firearm.

Police are charging a 15-year-old student of Plainfield High School with Breach of Peace, after it was revealed he had a picture of himself with a firearm.

The school administration found out about the picture, after the student had a tiff with another student. Police say that second student also had a picture of himself posing with a gun. The student facing charges, allegedly took his photo with the gun and posted it on social media, in response to the other student.

According to police, the 15-year-old also posted a comment on the other student’s photo, which prompted the Breach of Peace charge. Police are not releasing what the comment said at this time.

The Superintendent released the following statement on the incident:

Social media continues to be a challenge. Students continue to share inappropriate messages acting on the perception of distance and neutrality of a video phone system. Schools must take action on such social media and students and others must be held accountable. In this recent matter the school and the police followed our protocol to ensure the safety of all. The matter was addressed appropriately and demonstrates the importance of partnership and cooperation between schools and town agencies. “

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s