Police identify man killed in West Haven motorcycle crash

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a West Haven crash on Thursday afternoon.

Police say 22-year-old Jose Luis Rodriguez, of West Haven, was involved in a collision with a car at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Lamson Street, just before 1:30 p.m.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. If you witnessed this crash, or have any information on it, you’re asked to call West Haven police at 203-937-3900.