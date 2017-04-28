Police searching for man who jumped from moving vehicle during pursuit

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Norwalk were able to arrest three people following a motor vehicle pursuit but are still looking for a fourth person who jumped from the vehicle as it was being pursued and fled on foot.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers saw a black Mazda stopped near Bouton Street, and as officers passed the vehicle, they smelled the distinct odor of marijuana. Officers then turned around and the vehicle fled.

Police pursued the vehicle with their lights and siren on. As the vehicle passed another vehicle, one occupant jumped out. The vehicle eventually stopped near Robbins Square East where two occupants tried to flee but were ordered back into the vehicle by officers.

Police searched the vehicle and found approximately 4 grams of marijuana and a 40 caliber handgun, a 9 millimeter and a high capacity magazine.

The three occupants are facing firearm and drug charges. Police are trying to determine the identity of the person who jumped from the vehicle and fled after a search of the area using a canine did not locate the suspect.