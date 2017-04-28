Police searching for man who jumped from moving vehicle during pursuit

By Published:
Norwalk police cruiser (file).

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Police in Norwalk were able to arrest three people following a motor vehicle pursuit but are still looking for a fourth person who jumped from the vehicle as it was being pursued and fled on foot.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers saw a black Mazda stopped near Bouton Street, and as officers passed the vehicle, they smelled the distinct odor of marijuana.   Officers then turned around and the vehicle fled.

Police pursued the vehicle with their lights and siren on. As the vehicle passed another vehicle, one occupant jumped out.   The vehicle eventually stopped near Robbins Square East where two occupants tried to flee but were ordered back into the vehicle by officers.

Police searched the vehicle and found approximately 4 grams of marijuana and a 40 caliber handgun, a 9 millimeter and a high capacity magazine.

The three occupants are facing firearm and drug charges. Police are trying to determine the identity of the person who jumped from the vehicle and fled after a search of the area using a canine did not locate the suspect.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s