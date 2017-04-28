Racist letter sent to middle school student in East Lyme

(WTNH)–A warning was sent out to parents in East Lyme after a racist letter was sent to a middle school student.

The letter was sent to the child over the weekend. School officials said it had a picture and a racial slur.

A note was sent to parents from the principal at East Lyme, reading in part:

“Although we do not know if this letter originated from another student at the middle school or elsewhere, we want to be proactive in intervening and continuing to teach all students about tolerance, acceptance, and diversity.”