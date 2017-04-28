Reebok releases ‘sweat shirt’ after Nordstrom’s muddy jeans

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Following news of Nordstrom’s fake mud jeans, Reebok is featuring an Authentic ‘Sweat Shirt’ coincidentally or not, the item is priced at $425, the same as Nordstrom’s Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans.

USA Today says Reebok’s Authentic ‘Sweat Shirt‘ includes real sweat, created by the hard working Reebok employees who always find time to sweat it out during the day, too bad the ‘Sweat Shirt’,’ which could pair well with muddy jeans, is “sold out.”

Reebok wasn’t the only one jabbing at Nordstrom’s high-priced “Americana Workwear.” Mike Rowe from Dirty Jobs criticized the luxury retailer for selling “a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic.” Not to mention, the item received a firestorm of opinions on social media.

Nordstrom has yet to comment.