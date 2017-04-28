Report It Recap: April 28, 2017

(WTNH) — Friday is here and that means our Report It Recap!

One of our bigger stories of the week was a deadly plane crash near the Meriden airport on Monday. A doctor from Cheshire was killed. His 21-yea- old son is expected to be okay. Viewers sent in pictures and videos of the fiery scene.

Another big story, spring! Signs of the season everywhere, even with all the rain.

Per the usual, we got a lot of pictures of the gorgeous sunset on Sunday. The sky was lit orange and red above the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven. Similar scenes all across the state. Pinks and purples over Angela’s back yard in Wallingford. The sunset over the water in Stratford looked like a scene straight from a postcard.

The cherry blossom festival in New Haven was also Sunday. Bob took some pictures of the blossoms in Wooster Square from above with his drone. Ellie, Allie, and Sofia enjoyed the event back on the ground.

Some fans found News 8’s Darren Kramer and Teresa Dufour at the MS Walk in Cheshire. Team Lori took part in it all.

A group of people cleaned up Witek Park in Derby on Earth Day, picking up more than 250 pounds of garbage.

Wildlife is returning to Connecticut. A bear was spotted strolling through some backyards in Simsbury. Robins are laying their baby blue eggs all over the state.

Finally, a couple of special birthday wishes. Louise Bonito of North Haven turned 104. Elisabeth Walter of Milford turned 97.

Also, happy anniversary to Sonny and Rose Pane from New Haven, who celebrated 60 years of marriage.