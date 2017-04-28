Several arrests made after 3 shot in Hartford

(@Lt.Foley/ Hartford Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several people are in custody and a road is shutdown after multiple people were shot in Hartford Friday morning.

Hartford police say three people were injured in a shooting on Franklin Avenue. The three victims injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Police say three guns were recovered and several arrests have been made.

Franklin Avenue is closed at Barker Street for the investigation.

