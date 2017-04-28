Several arrests made after 3 shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several people are in custody and a road is shutdown after multiple people were shot in Hartford Friday morning.
Hartford police say three people were injured in a shooting on Franklin Avenue. The three victims injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
Several in custody. MCD and FVRT on scene. Investigation on going. pic.twitter.com/Dok6r6X76y
HPD CSO witnessed shooting. Jumped a couple fences, Chased & caught one suspect, and recovered gun. #CityCops pic.twitter.com/wYh8o9UACp
Police say three guns were recovered and several arrests have been made.
Franklin at Barker. Multiple Shooting. 3 victims. All non-life threatening. 3 guns recovered by HPD. Franklin Ave shut down both directions pic.twitter.com/gtKxmhQMW3
Franklin Avenue is closed at Barker Street for the investigation.