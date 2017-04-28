Several arrests made after 3 shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several people are in custody and a road is shutdown after multiple people were shot in Hartford Friday morning.

Hartford police say three people were injured in a shooting on Franklin Avenue. The three victims injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Several in custody. MCD and FVRT on scene. Investigation on going. pic.twitter.com/Dok6r6X76y — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 28, 2017

HPD CSO witnessed shooting. Jumped a couple fences, Chased & caught one suspect, and recovered gun. #CityCops pic.twitter.com/wYh8o9UACp — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 28, 2017

Police say three guns were recovered and several arrests have been made.

Franklin at Barker. Multiple Shooting. 3 victims. All non-life threatening. 3 guns recovered by HPD. Franklin Ave shut down both directions pic.twitter.com/gtKxmhQMW3 — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 28, 2017

Franklin Avenue is closed at Barker Street for the investigation.