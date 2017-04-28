Shelton police arrest man accused of selling heroin to overdose victim

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Shelton Police have arrested the man they say sold an overdose victim the drugs that killed her.

On April 27, a 34-year-old Shelton woman was found dead in her home from an apparent heroin overdose.

An investigation by police found that the woman recently purchased heroin from a New Haven man.

Shelton Detectives were able to make contact with the suspected drug dealer, who agreed to meet up under the impression of selling heroin.

Officers set up surveillance in the downtown Shelton area and took Corey Senior, age 26, of New Haven, who was in possession of narcotics, into custody. Senior removed a large amount of crack cocaine and heroin from his buttocks region at the time of his arrest.

Senior was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal possession, illegal possession with intent to sell, and illegal possession with intent to sell within 1500 ft of a school zone.

The investigation into the suspected heroin overdose is ongoing with arrests expected. Senior is currently being held on $150,000.00 bond.