(WTNH)–A teenage girl is recovering Friday night after being hit by a tractor trailer in Cheshire.

The 14-year-old girl was hit while in the crosswalk at the corner of Main Street and West Main Street around 3 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Police said the truck was turning when the back tires hit her leg. The teen was sent to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

The driver of the tractor trailer stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.