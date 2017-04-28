Tractor trailer carrying 30K of strawberries rolls over in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– A tractor trailer truck carrying 30,000 pounds of strawberries overturned on an I-95 ramp in Old Saybrook Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that the Route 9 southbound ramp to I-95 north is closed because of a tractor trailer rollover that was reported at 7:11 a.m.

State police say there were minor injuries in the rollover. The tractor trailer was carrying 30,000 pounds of strawberries.

#CTtraffic: CORRECTION Rte 9sb-I95nb ramp Old Saybrook closed w/minor injury TT rollover w/30k lbs of strawberries. Traffic divert to I95sb pic.twitter.com/pGg7HBR2CC — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 28, 2017

Traffic was diverted to I-95 southbound. The ramp is expected to reopen in 8 hours or less.

The cause of the rollover is unknown.