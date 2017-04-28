Tree falling on highway, injuring driver, captured by dashcam

(ABC)– A heart-stopping accident of nature that unfolded on a Washington state highway was captured on dashcam video.

The dramatic video shows that drivers heading southbound on I-5 had no warning when a tree came crashing down, damaging two vehicles on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the force of impact caused windshield damage to one vehicle and crushed the cab of the second vehicle, leaving its female driver badly injured.

“She was unconscious when troopers and witnesses arrived on scene,” Trooper Brooke Bova with Washington State Patrol told ABC Seattle affiliate KOMO-TV.

The injured driver was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center and listed in satisfactory condition.