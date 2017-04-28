Watertown Police find over 12 pounds of marijuana in man’s apartment

Watertown Police Department

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Watertown man is under arrest after police found more than 12 pounds of marijuana, marijuana “butter”, and marijuana laced chocolates inside his apartment.

According to investigators, a search warrant was issued for 26-year-old Brandon Perrault’s residence at 14 Edgewood Road, when they discovered the drugs. Police also found drug packaging materials and more than $1700 in cash.

perreault Watertown Police find over 12 pounds of marijuana in mans apartment
Brandon Perreault

Due to the amount of marijuana in the home, Perrault has been charged with operating a drug factory, in addition to a string of other drug charges. Perrault is being held of $100,000 bond, and will be arraigned Friday at Waterbury Superior Court.

