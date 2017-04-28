Watertown Police find over 12 pounds of marijuana in man’s apartment

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Watertown man is under arrest after police found more than 12 pounds of marijuana, marijuana “butter”, and marijuana laced chocolates inside his apartment.

According to investigators, a search warrant was issued for 26-year-old Brandon Perrault’s residence at 14 Edgewood Road, when they discovered the drugs. Police also found drug packaging materials and more than $1700 in cash.

Due to the amount of marijuana in the home, Perrault has been charged with operating a drug factory, in addition to a string of other drug charges. Perrault is being held of $100,000 bond, and will be arraigned Friday at Waterbury Superior Court.