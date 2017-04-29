39th annual Meriden Daffodil Festival takes place this weekend

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for something to do as the weather gets nicer this afternoon, the 39th annual Daffodil Festival in Meriden is this weekend.

The festival features a parade, craft fair, live music, fireworks, food vendors and carnival rides.

All of the festivities are in Hubbard Park starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be free shuttle buses to the festival from multiple locations. For more information and to find out where you can park, you can click here.

