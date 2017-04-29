Adding a rescue pup to your pack

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – So you decided to adopt a rescue dog! Bringing a rescue dog into the family is an exciting time for the human “pack” members, but can create stress around the home. Understanding how to manage pet introductions can help ensure a lifetime of harmony for everyone.

Today, Richard and Vicki Horowitz, from Bark Busters, stopped by the studio with Marley and Nilly, both rescues, to help make sure you are ready for the transition.

Below are some points from Bark Busters to keep in mind when adding a new four-legged friend to the home:

While rescue dogs come from various backgrounds and experiences, they all have one important thing in common: They are dogs and dogs need order and leadership. They seek pack structure, structure which you must provide. Your dog needs to know that you are the boss and that you have a set of house rules. This makes the transition from the shelter to your home easier, faster and more rewarding.

Before you bring the rescue dog home, bring home something with his/her scent on it so your current dogs can be introduced to the rescue’s smell.

It is always best to introduce the dogs in a neutral location that is unfamiliar to both dogs, such as a park. This prevents your current dog from feeling their territory is being threatened.

Be patient and adaptable. You will need to teach your new dog to trust you while communicating to your current dog that you will continue to keep them safe. Building good relationships takes time.

With the right balance of discipline, understanding and affection, your rescue dog will become a loyal, grateful and loving companion.