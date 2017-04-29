Bicyclist in critical condition after colliding with motorcycle in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a motorcycle in New Haven, police say.

According to authorities, the collision happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Beers and Elm Streets. Police think the bicyclist was going the wrong way. The motorcyclist was going around a stopped car and hit him. Authorities are still investigating exactly what happened.

Officials say the bicyclist is a New Haven man. They say the motorcycle driver is a 30-year-old New Haven man. He was also taken to the hospital but police expect him to make a full recovery. Their names have not been released.