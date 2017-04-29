Danbury man dies in wrong way crash on I-84

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man has died after a wrong way crash on I-84 on Friday night.

At around 10:43 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car accident in Danbury.

According to initial reports, a truck being driven by 34-year-old Julio Mafort was traveling on I-84 westbound in the area of exit 3. A car being driven by 40-year-old Marcos Ramon Chillogalli was traveling eastbound in the westbound left lane of I-84. Chillogalli struck the front of Mafort’s truck causing disabling damage.

Mafort was transported to Danbury Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Chillogalli sustained fatal injuries.

Both of the vehicles were towed from the scene with disabling damage.

Connecticut State Police is investigating the accident. If anyone has any information that may help police, they urge you to call them at (203) 267-2200.