Energize CT Center’s 3rd Annual Earth Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Energize Connecticut Center is hosting their 3rd annual Earth Day celebration today. Lisa Sarubbi stopped by our studio to tell us what to expect from the events and how the center can help save you money while becoming more energy efficient.

To hear Lisa’s tips watch the video above.

The exhibits at the Energize CT Center showcase the benefits of energy saving choices including: cost savings, convenience, sustainability and environmental impacts.

For more information and a schedule of today’s activities go to EnergizeCT.com