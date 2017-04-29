Fishing derby to return almost 2 years after large fish kill

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) — An annual fishing derby is returning to Plainville for the first time since 1,000 fish died in a local pond in 2015.

Town Manager Robert Lee says he’s glad to see the event return. It’s been canceled twice due to concerns with Paderewiski Pond. The Meriden Record-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oQvppa ) the catch-and-release fishing event will be held on May 7.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the 2015 fish kill was caused by low oxygen levels in the pond, which were triggered by a lack of rain and very warm temperatures.

Town officials have been looking at ways to prevent such incidents in the future. A recent study revealed the pond is very shallow, with extensive plant growth.

The pond has been deemed safe for this year’s fishing derby.

