Hartford May Day rally organizers expect thousands

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Organizers of a Hartford May Day rally say thousands of immigrants, top state officials and labor leaders are expected to gather at the state Capitol to call for an end to the Trump administration’s deportation policy and an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The “Here to Stay” immigrants’ rights rally is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday. It’s among similar events in cities across the country over the weekend to mark May Day on May 1, a traditional day for workers’ rights demonstrations.

Organizers say immigrants and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will be among the speakers. Music and other entertainment are planned.

Trump has aggressively pursued immigration enforcement, and the government has threatened to withhold funding from so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

