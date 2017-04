MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In Milford, Devine’s Bagel and Cafe will be hosting a celebration on Maren Sanchez‘s life. The event started at 6 a.m. on Saturday and will go until 3 p.m.

Purple bagels will be on sale since purple was Maren’s favorite color.

All of the proceeds will go to the Maren Sanchez Foundation.

This past year marked the three year anniversary of her death.

Sanchez was murdered in 2014 by a classmate at Jonathan Law High School.