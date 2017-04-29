Milford community celebrates life of Maren Sanchez

Related Coverage Milford Cafe hosts celebration of Maren Sanchez’s life



MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The community came together in Milford on Saturday to remember a teenager who was murdered in her high school. Maren Sanchez was stabbed to death on the day of the prom in 2014. Peace Love & Music From Maren celebrates her life.

Organizers believe about 2,000 people attended the event at Jonathan Law High School. It brings the school and Milford communities together every year. It is something Maren’s friends look forward to.

“It always warms my heart,” said Darby Hudd, who was one of Maren’s friends. “It’s kind of like a reunion now for me and my friends now that we’re two years out of the school.”

The focus of the event is on how Maren lived.

“It’s nothing to be sad about here,” said Hudd. “Maren was kind, compassionate, caring.”

The event reflects Maren’s love of art, food, fun and especially music. Organizers even made sure the raffle prizes reflected who she was.

“It’s not just your typical baskets of cheer. I try to embody the spirit of Maren,” said Jessie Hudd, who helped organize the event.

Maren’s history teacher remembers not just what Maren liked, but what she was like.

“She used to eat lunch with a special ed student who no one else really ate with,” said Kelsey Burns, who was Maren’s history teacher. “She was as good of a person as people always tell stories about.”

There was also a lot of purple at Peace Love & Music From Maren, including purple shirts, purple hair and purple leis. Purple was Maren’s favorite color. It reached beyond the event and into Devine Bagels and Café in Milford. The shop had 35 dozen purple bagels, plus cupcakes.

“We’re going to do it every year. We have the banner outside,” said Patrick Devine, the shop owner. “We have big purple ribbons. Everybody’s wearing purple.”

They day wrapped up with a special song. The singer was not alone on stage for long; he was joined by a choir. The song ended the event that Maren’s friends say she would have enjoyed.

“I think she’d be ecstatic,” said Darby Hudd. “It’s just everything that she would ever want to do.”

Most of the money raised will go toward the Maren Sanchez Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for students at all high schools in Milford. The rest will go toward two charities started after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.