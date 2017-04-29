Motorcyclist dead after Route 31 accident

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — An accident that has closed Route 31 has killed one motorcyclist.

According to Police, North Coventry Fire Department and Coventry Fire Department arrived on the scene at the 700 block of Bread and Milk Street.

COVENTRY CT (DELAYED): #NorthCoventryFire & #CoventryFire are on scene of a serious motorcycle acc. in 700 block of Bread & Milk St (RT31) — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) April 29, 2017

Officers arrived on the scene to find the accident involved a car and sedan. The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities and the passenger was transported to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar helicopter for serious injuries.

The driver of the sedan was also transported to Hartford Hospital via ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are currently investigating the accident seen but Coventry Police say that Route 31 should be opened shortly.

Coventry Police is asking that anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Detective Spadjinske at 860-742-7331.