Police collect medicine for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(WTNH) — Saturday was a big day for people to clean out those medicine cabinets.

Saturday marked National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Police departments across the state and country were collecting unwanted prescriptions and medications.

The Branford Police Department was one of the drop off locations.

The department will now dispose of the medications properly making sure they don’t get into the wrong hands.

Captain Geoffrey Morgan of the Branford Police Department says this event is important to make sure nobody who isn’t supposed to take medication takes it.

“This is part of the program where we can get them out of people’s homes so they don’t become used by someone in the house that they may not need those medications or start to take them illegally,” he said.

Police say putting drugs down the toilet can be unsafe for the environment.