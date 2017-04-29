Police officer assaulted during arrest in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willimantic police officer was assaulted while attempting to make an arrest on Friday night.

The officer was trying to take a local man, later identified as 31-year-old Gregory Odonnell of Willimantic, into custody after Odonell was observed creating a disturbance out in front of a local business on Valley Street. During the struggle to gain control of Odonell, the officer was briefly choked before Odonell was tased by a second police officer who arrived as back up.

Odonnell was arrested and received treatment at the Windham Hospital emergency room.

The officer was not seriously injured and returned to patrol later Friday night.

Odonell is being charged with breach of peace, interfering with an officer and assault on a police officer. He is being held on $10,000 bond. He will appear in Danielson Superior Court on May 1.