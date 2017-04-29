Route 10 in Hamden shut down after car accident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 10 is shut down in Hamden after a vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.

Dixwell Avenue RT. 10 shut down btw. Skiff & Merritt Pky Overpass for MVA with injuries. — Hamden CERT (@CERTHamden) April 29, 2017

According to Hamden’s Community Emergency Response Team, Route 10 is shut down on Dixwell Avenue between Skiff Street and the Merritt Parkway overpass.

On scene IFO 2100 Dixwell Ave #Hamden MVA W extrication. #cttraffic avoid the area. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) April 29, 2017

Officials say two patients were extricated and transported to the hospital.

#Hamden Dixwell IC reports 2 patients extricated and being transported.@HAMDENPOLICECT investigating. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) April 29, 2017

There is no word on how many cars are involved. There is also no word on the extent of the injuries.

Officials have not released a time frame for when Route 10 may open back up.