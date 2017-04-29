Route 10 in Hamden shut down after car accident

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 10 is shut down in Hamden after a vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.

According to Hamden’s Community Emergency Response Team, Route 10 is shut down on Dixwell Avenue between Skiff Street and the Merritt Parkway overpass.

Officials say two patients were extricated and transported to the hospital.

There is no word on how many cars are involved. There is also no word on the extent of the injuries.

Officials have not released a time frame for when Route 10 may open back up.

