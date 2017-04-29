Route 31 in Coventry closed after motorcycle accident

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 31 in Coventry is closed after a motorcycle accident on Saturday afternoon.

North Coventry Fire Department and Coventry Fire Department are on the scene of what they’re calling a serious motorcycle accident in the 700 block of Bread and Milk Street.

COVENTRY CT (DELAYED): #NorthCoventryFire & #CoventryFire are on scene of a serious motorcycle acc. in 700 block of Bread & Milk St (RT31) — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) April 29, 2017

Route 31 is closed between Zeya Drive and North School Road.

LifeStar says they responded to the accident and have transported the injured to Hartford Hospital.

There is no update how long the road will be closed for.