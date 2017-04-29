Route 31 in Coventry closed after motorcycle accident

By Published: Updated:

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 31 in Coventry is closed after a motorcycle accident on Saturday afternoon.

North Coventry Fire Department and Coventry Fire Department are on the scene of what they’re calling a serious motorcycle accident in the 700 block of Bread and Milk Street.

Route 31 is closed between Zeya Drive and North School Road.

LifeStar says they responded to the accident and have transported the injured to Hartford Hospital.

There is no update how long the road will be closed for.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s