Route 7 near Route 128 in Sharon closed after motorcycle accident

By Published: Updated:

SHARON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle accident has closed Route 7 near Route 128 in Sharon on Saturday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police, the accident has serious injuries.

LifeStar confirms they were called to the scene and transported the injured to Hartford Hospital.

There is no word how long Route 7 will be closed for.

The amount of people injured and the extent of their injuries was not made immediately clear.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s