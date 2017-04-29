Route 7 near Route 128 in Sharon closed after motorcycle accident

SHARON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle accident has closed Route 7 near Route 128 in Sharon on Saturday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police, the accident has serious injuries.

#CTtraffic: Route 7 near Route 128 in Sharon closed due to motorcycle accident with serious injuries. Seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 29, 2017

LifeStar confirms they were called to the scene and transported the injured to Hartford Hospital.

There is no word how long Route 7 will be closed for.

The amount of people injured and the extent of their injuries was not made immediately clear.